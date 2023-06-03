SWANTON - Joan S. Lawyer, age 75, passed away peacefully on Friday June 2, 2023, at her home in Swanton.
Joan was born in Highgate Springs, VT on October 1, 1947, right after her twin sister Joanne.
Joan was an avid bow and rifle hunter and enjoyed target shooting in the off season. She could often be found at the bowling alley in St. Albans where she was on a bowling team with her sister. She loved to watch her favorite baseball team the Atlanta Braves. She enjoyed having flowers around her home and loved watching the birds outside.
Joan is survived by her husband, Ronald Lawyer; her step-daughters, Tina Gilbeau, and Terry Paquette; several step-grandchildren; her siblings, Joanne Holcomb and her husband James “Jim”, and Raymond Raine and his wife Joyce; sister in-law, Grace Peterson; and several nieces & nephews. In addition to her parents, Joan was predeceased by her siblings, Edward Raine, Blanche Raine, and Edna Raine.
In keeping Joan’s wishes there will be no public services.
For those who wish, contributions in Joan’s name may be made to Passion 4 Paws Vermont at 53 Webster Lane, Shelburne, VT 05482.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.