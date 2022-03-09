Swanton - Joan Nancy (Mahoney) Viens passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 5, 2022 with family by her side.
Born in Richmond, Vermont on May 9, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Mark and Mary (Ross) Mahoney and was 83 years old.
Survivors include her children and spouses, Lorie and Alan Bachard, Donna and Michael Cadieux, Robert and Tina Viens, grandchildren and spouses, Matthew and Precious Cadieux, Nichol and Ramon Astillero, Derek and Laura Cadieux, Melissa and Robert Durham, Mark Viens, Jessica Viens, great grandchildren, Madison, McKenna, Myron, McKinley Cadieux, Gwendolyn Astillero, Jillian, Theodore Cadieux, Felix, Grant Durham. Her siblings and spouses, Claire Kane, John and Julie Mahoney, Jean Charron, Williard and Priscilla Mahoney, Patricia Messier, Tom and Diane Mahoney, Edward and Carol Mahoney, Patrick and Linda Mahoney. Her sister in laws, Laurette Demers, Suzanne Mangano and Diane Viens.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband John Viens, her brothers, James, Howard and Paul Mahoney.
Joan will have a mass at St. Mary’s Church on Fairfield Street in St. Albans on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 11:00 am. Inurnment will occur late spring/summer at Mt. Calvary cemetery with immediate family. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
