SHELDON- Joan N. Reed, age 82, passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at the St. Albans Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in St. Albans.
Family and friends are invited to Joan’s Life Celebration events on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 to include visitation from 1-2:00PM and a funeral service at 2:00PM at The Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls, V 05450. Interment will follow in the Sheldon Village Cemetery, Sheldon Woods Road, Sheldon, VT.
To view Joan’s full obituary, or to share condolences, photos and favorite memories please visit www.gossfs.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.