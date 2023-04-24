ENOSBURG FALLS - Joan A. Pariseau, age 78, passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.
She was born on November 17, 1944 in Sheldon to the late Clarence Sr. & Beatrice (LaChapelle) Bocash.
Joan attended school in Sheldon and graduated from Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans in 1962. She worked at the former Fonda Container in St. Albans and then stayed home to raise her family. She married Francis “Frank” Pariseau on May 2, 1964 and while raising their two children they owned and operated A. Bonneau Machinery in Sheldon. She taught art and ceramics to many students who became friends over the years. She painted beautiful pictures on anything that could take the paint - including wood, tin, and porcelain to name a few. She also taught the arts of quilting, flower arranging, and jewelry making - after her study of precious stones. Joan continued to own A. Bonneau Machinery after Frank’s passing in 2012. This year will make 48 years of the Pariseau family owning the business.
Joan loved playing cards, especially 500, and she was a member of two card clubs. She was always outgoing and enjoyed traveling, shopping, spending time with friends, and taking regular trips to Akwesasne Casino. Joan could walk into a room of strangers and within minutes she would have everyone chatting with her “gift of gab”. She was a devoted member of St. John the Baptist Church in Enosburg Falls where she donated many hours to the parish. Joan loved to volunteer at the Christmas Bazaar, the annual bake sale, and she even repainted several of the church statues with her friends Alice Machia, and the late Pauline Minckler. She also loved her cherished life-long friends, Marie Raymond, and Linda Collins.
Joan leaves behind her son, Michael Pariseau and his wife Andrea of Richford; her daughter, Sarah McGann and her husband Edward of Rutland; her loving companion, Raymond Godin of Richford; brother, Peter Bocash and his partner Mary Lucas of Fairfield; sister, Dale Duffy and her husband Lloyd of Fairfield; siblings-in-law, Lyle Ladieu, Paulette Bocash, Julienne Greenia, and Frank Bourbeau; and many nieces & nephews. In addition to her parents, Joan was predeceased by her husband, Francis “Frank” Pariseau; her siblings, Phyllis Sartwell and her husband Miles, Doris Derry and her husband Lester, Harry Bocash, Ronald Bocash and his wife Suzie, Janice Ladieu, and Clarence Bocash Jr. and his wife Dorothy; and her siblings-in-law, Laurent “Larry” Pariseau, Georgette Kane, Rachel Pariseau, Lucille Bourbeau, and Raymond Greenia.
Joan’s family would like to give a special thank you to her nieces Jean Baker, Debbie Peloubet, and Kim Dufresne and their families whom have been there to support and help Joan anyway they could.
Friends and family are invited to Joan’s life celebration to include visitation on Thursday, April 27, 2023 from 4-7:00 PM at the Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls, VT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 11:00 AM at St. John the Baptist Church, Missisquoi St., Enosburg Falls. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Enosburg Falls.
For those who wish, contributions in Joan’s memory may be made to Franklin County Home Health Agency, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.