MONTGOMERY – Jo Cota, age 79, passed away on August 21, 2022 at Our Lady of the Meadows, surrounded by the love of her family, caregivers, and friends after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s.
She was born in Richford on July 15, 1943 to the late Wilfred & Marie (Bergeron) LaMonda. Jo married the love of her life, Eric Cota, on September 21, 1963.
Jo worked at the Montgomery Schoolhouse, the “Toy Factory” for almost two decades. In 1988, she and Eric took a leap of faith and opened Cota’s Nursery and Greenhouses, and expanded Eric’s Excavation business. She was known for her green thumb, and having the most beautiful flowers and gardens around. Jo retired in 2005 and spent many years traveling with friends and family. Jo’s greatest joy came from the time she spent with her children, and most importantly, her grandchildren. She never missed a performance, a game, or a gathering. She was often one of the loudest fans in the cheering section. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She had a way of making everyone around her feel special and was known for her charm, her ready smile, sweet tooth, that twinkle in her eyes, and the love she so readily shared with all who knew her as “Gramma Jo”.
Jo was an exceptional softball player, a natural leader, loved to bowl and play cards, read romance novels, watch Hallmark movies, and she made the most beautiful hanging baskets and Christmas wreaths. In the kitchen, Jo was second to none. Her family enjoyed her extra special chocolate chip pancakes, and anyone that knew her loved her famous pumpkin cookies. Jo was also a devoted member of St. Isidore’s Church in Montgomery.
Jo is survived by her daughter, Lynn Cota of Montgomery; her son, Jim Cota, and his wife Carolyn of Essex; her seven grandchildren who were her life’s greatest joy, Ashley Cota of Essex, Whitney Nelson, and her husband, Tom of Fort Drum, NY, CJ Caforia, and his wife Kelsey of Enosburg, VT, Cam Caforia and his fiancée Alex Matteo of Burlington, VT, Hazen Cota of Montgomery, Casey Caforia and his partner Emily Gervais, of Burlington, VT, and Gabriella Caforia of Montgomery; her great grandchildren, Owen and Everly Nelson, and Lucia Caforia; her sisters, Annette Dulude of Manchester, CT, and Lauren Young and her husband Robert of Enosburg Falls; sisters-in-law, Joyce LaMonda of Bakersfield, Sandie Cota of Montgomery; brothers-in-law, Rayburn Donna of Franklin, Forrest Chase of Montgomery; and many nieces & nephews, and her beloved dog, Bailey. In addition to her parents, Jo was predeceased by her husband, Eric Cota; by her sisters, Betty Clark and her husband Bernard, Shirley Donna, and Alma and her husband Marcel; brother, David LaMonda; father and mother-in-law, Leon and Katherine Cota; brothers-in-law, Clement Dulude, Bob Cota, and Ken Cota; and sister-in-law, Kathie Cota-Chase.
Friends & family are invited to celebrate Jo’s Life at the Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls, VT on Friday, August 26th from 4-7. Her funeral will be held at St. Isidore’s Catholic Church, Mountain Road, Montgomery, VT on Saturday, August 27th at 11. Friends and family are invited to join us for lunch and a celebration of her life at the Montgomery Recreation Center immediately following her funeral service.
In her honor, Jo’s family will be walking in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, on September 18, 2022 at the Shelburne Museum. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jo’s memory can be made at: http://act.alz.org/goto/GrammaJosWalkers or checks can be made out to the Alzheimer’s Association and can be mailed to Stephanie Machia, P.O. Box 334, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450. Friends and family are also invited to join Gramma Jo’s team and walk to raise awareness and honor her memory. Donations can also be made to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Ave., Morristown, VT 05661.
Jo’s family would like to thank the staff at Our Lady of the Meadows for the love, care and support they provided her over the last five years, especially in her final days.
