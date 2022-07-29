Jo-Anne M. Beaulieu

The family of Joanne Beaulieu, age 71, announces that she passed away peacefully, July 25, 2022, in Saint Albans. She was born in St. Albans, September 21, 1950 to Thomas and Eunice Ruth Longley Messier. Joanne married Fernand Joseph Beaulieu, April 15, 1972. Joanne became a LNA and worked for many years caring for the patients at The Holiday House, retiring in 1987. Joanne was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose, and the American Legion Auxillary. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing, reading, embroidery, camping and family barbecues.
She is survived by two children, Angela Wells of Saint Albans, VT and Daniel Beaulieu (Heather) of Saint Albans, VT; eleven grandchildren, Shianna Beaulieu-Wells, Brendan Wells, Travis Wells, Joseph Beaulieu, Christopher Beaulieu, Cody Beaulieu, Lidia Beaulieu, Kayla Hemingway, Brookie Hemingway, Hailie Jaring, and Abby Buckley; six great-grandchildren, Keenan Beaulieu-Brow, Kolton Beaulieu-Boomhower, Kai Beaulieu-Boomhower, Elias Ghilchrest, Kinley Jaring, and Emmett Jaring; and four siblings, James Messier of Bakersfield, VT, Gale Messier (Denise) of Saint Albans, VT, Dale Messier (Kathy) of FL, and Beverly Emch (Wendall) of Enosburg Falls, VT; and special friend Sherri Hemingway.
A Remembrance Gathering and Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 11:00 AM, in Church of the Nativity. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. A Time of Reflection will be held in the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 from 6:00 PM. until 8:00 PM.
As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made in her name to the Franklin County Home Health Agency, or the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with her family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.
