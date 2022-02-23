Saint Albans – Jessie B. Lagrow, a lifelong area resident passed away Saturday, February 12th, 2022, at the St. Albans Healthcare and Rehab Center.
Born at home in Sheldon on January 30th, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Jean and Pearl (Ducharme) Desrosier. Jessie was 93 years old.
Jessie was a longtime member of Green Mountain Post #1, American Legion Auxiliary and Robert E. Glidden Post # 758 Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary. In her younger years she loved to go camping with her family, playing bingo and her many outings to the casinos in New Jersey, New York and Montreal. She was a longtime employee of Champlain Cable.
Survivors include her son; Mark Lagrow and grandson; Wade Warren Lagrow, as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Jessie was pre-deceased by her husband; Reginald W. Lagrow on March 28th, 1989 and her six siblings; Carmi Dow, Edmond Desrosier, Eugene Desrosier, Marion Young, Pearl Monette and Betty Lou Brassard.
A graveside service will be held at a later date this coming spring at the Sheldon Village Cemetery.
Honored to be serving the Lagrow family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
