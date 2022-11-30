Jessica Anne Curran-Bathalon

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern New York and central, northeast, northwest and southern Vermont. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A cold front will pass from west to east late this afternoon and is expected to produce locally heavy rain and gusts up to 40-50 mph. Behind the front, wind gusts of 30-40 mph will again be possible when winds shift westerly, particularly downslope along the eastern Adirondacks and parts of the southern Greens. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&