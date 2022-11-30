ST. ALBANS- Jessica Anne Curran-Bathalon, age 40, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 15th, 2022.
She was born in Nyack, New York on January 30th, 1982, to Stephen and Deborah (Schuler) Curran.
Jessica loved to garden and had many favorite flowers including sunflowers and lilacs. She was a caring and devoted sister, wife, and mother to her family and many friends.
She is survived by her husband, Jamie Bathalon; children, Briana, Brayden, Brody, Lily, and Gabbi; parents, Stephen, and Deborah Curran; sisters, Melissa Curran, Stephanie Curran and her partner Jason Abair, and Krystal Curran; nieces and nephews, Angela, Mason, Mya, Austin, Kyra, Kayden and Anthony; and great niece, Hudson.
She is predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Joan and Charles Schuler, and her paternal grandparents Sharon and Thomas Curran.
We will miss you forever and LOVE YOU TO THE MOON AND BACK!
Friends and family are invited to Jessica’s Life Celebration to include a funeral service at 11:00AM on Tuesday, December 6th, 2022, with a visitation following from Noon-2:00PM at the Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Avenue Swanton VT 05488.
Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area’s exclusive provider of Life Celebration events. Please visit our website to share condolences, photos and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com
