Jerome Greenwood

Jerome (Joe) Greenwood, passed away April 7, 2022 at 12:46 pm at UVM Medical Center in Burlington, VT.
An open invitation to his Graveside Service will be held on June 4th at 11:30 am at South Hero Cemetery on South St., South Hero, VT. A reception will follow at Camp Hochelaga, 34 Hochelaga Rd., South Hero. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Camp Hochelaga in Joe’s memory. https://www.ywcavt.org/give/. Elmwood-Meunier in charge.
For a full obituary go to wwwelmwoodmeunier.net.
