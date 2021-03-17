HIGHGATE SPRINGS — Jeffrey S. Towle, age 55, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 with his devoted wife by his side, in the comfort of his home in Highgate Springs, Vermont.
Jeff was born on May 26, 1965 in Claremont, NH to Peter Towle Sr. and Doris Fox. Jeff graduated from Stevens High School in New Hampshire. Upon his graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he was a chef on the Nuclear Submarine, USS Michigan. Eventually retiring from the Navy, Jeff worked for Champlain Oil, Hannaford Brothers and most recently, The Tyler Place Family Resort in Highgate Springs, VT.
Jeff moved from Tampa, Florida and he and his wife Tiffanie made their home in Highgate Springs. Jeff was an active member and role model, serving Highgate as a select board member/chair, town lister, and town health officer of Highgate. He was the calm reasoning voice to all situations in work and his personal life, always wanting to have a fair and reasonable approach.
Jeff leaves behind his wife Tiffanie, whom he married in their home on March 5, 2006, his daughter, Sada Ashline (Paul) of Highgate, VT, son, Jesse Koslowski of Highgate Springs, VT, parents, Peter Towle Sr (Jean) of Newport, NH, mother, Doris Fox of Claremont, NH, brother, Peter Towle Jr of Newfane, VT, brother, Jeramie Towle (Jessica) of Chester, VT, sister Rebecca Stickney (Trevor) of Claremont, NH, mother in-law, Gail Casperson-Lapine of Swanton, VT, in-laws Alayne Bruno (Mike) of Castleton, VT, Brye Trainer (David) of St. Albans, VT, Ian Casperson (Kari) of Colony Key, FL, Amanda Andrews (Jordan) of Franklin, VT, Thomas Lapine, Mindy Lapine, and Tamara Lapine, all of Swanton, VT. He also leaves his stepmother in-law Lynn Fitzgerald of St. Albans, VT, and many loved nieces and nephews. Jeff is predeceased by his brother Justin Towle, Father in-law Craig Casperson and Stepfather in-law Bruce Lapine.
Jeff was an avid Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan, enjoying season tickets while living in Tampa. So, when they won the Superbowl this year, you can imagine his excitement! He also enjoyed the Boston Red Sox and many visits with his children and friends to Fenway to watch them play. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. He was the happiest when they were happy. You could always depend on Jeff to find the estate sale and be in line at dawn. He loved to collect license plates and give the perfect plate to those he loved. Jeff will be remembered for his ability to find the unique piece he had to have or a piece he found for someone else. Jeff coached Highgate Little League for many years and never missed a soccer game. He loved to travel and serve as a guide on all of his family trips. He and his wife were foster parents for many years, believing he could always be a positive influence in all aspects of life.
As a family we would like to extend our gratitude to our hospice nurse and the DAV (Disabled American Veterans) drivers who showed up at any time; rain, sleet, or sunshine to help make the many trips to White River Junction and Boston. Jeff was a proud veteran and, in his honor, if you see a veteran, please pay it forward.
Friends and family are invited to attend Jeff's Life Celebration to include the following. Visitation on Monday, March 22, 2021 from 3-5:00 PM at The Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT with Navy honors to conclude. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph.
