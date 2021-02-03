We lost Jeff Norcross to COVID-19 on Wednesday, January 27th. Our hearts are heavy.
Jeff came bursting into this world on August 16,1966 son of Kenneth and Gloria (Jacques) of Fairfax ,Vt. He couldn't wait to get here and meet his big brother Steve and start spreading some kindness in the world.
At age 5 Jeff became big brother to Scott.
Jeff always saw the good in others. In grammar school if he saw one of his classmates sitting alone in the lunch room because no one wanted to be friends with them, Jeff became their friend.
He was an Eagle Scout, graduated from BFA Fairfax in 1985 and enlisted in the marines for 4 years.
Settling in Penn., Jeff raised his daughter as a single dad while working very hard to build a construction business "Castle Creations."
He met the love of his life, Lois and loved making her feel special and doting on her. He formed a very special bond with her two sons.
Jeff was a volunteer fireman. He and Lois faithfully ministered at Luzene County Correction Facility for 10 years. They were active in Calvary Bible Church.
Jeff and Lois always loved coming to Vt. for our family week at summer camp and fishing. So many stories and memories for us all.
Jeff lost his dad in 2015. He is survived by mom, brothers Steve (Alda) Scott (Debbie) wife Lois children Alicycia, Anthony and Kurtis (summa). Grandchildren Akacia, Adalyn, Adrian. Special uncle to Chris, Jordan, Daniel, Anna and Jessica.
Upon his death he was able to still spread some kindness through the "gift of life" so he will go on through these recipients.
That's our Jeff.
