Georgia – Jeffrey John Broe, 71, passed away at Northwest Medical Center in St. Albans on Monday August 16, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 17, 1950 in Jeffersonville, son of the late Reginald, Sr. and Nellie (Rich) Broe. Jeff graduated from Bellows Free Academy, Fairfax in 1968 and Champlain College with an accounting degree in 1970. For many years he worked for Walsh Electric and then Twin State Electric until his retirement in 2020.
Jeff enjoyed ice fishing, camping, golf, watching the Boston Red Sox and spending his weekends at garage sales. He looked forward to working the grill at the annual deer hunters breakfast.
Jeff was very active in Free Masonry. He was a longtime member and Past Master of Lamoille Lodge 6 F&AM. He also held several other offices- Senior Steward, Senior Deacon, Junior Warden, Senior Warden and Secretary. In 2016 the Lamoille Lodge consolidated with Franklin Lodge. He was also affiliated with Sword of Bunker Hill, Champlain Order 115, York Rite Bodies of St Albans, Mt Sinai Shrine, Fairfax Unity Chapter No 17 OES, Boy Scout Master of Georgia Troop, Grade School Assistant Soccer Coach.
Jeff loved his large family above all else and he put everyone before himself. He is survived by his two sons Christopher and Nicholas Broe; brothers and a sister Reginald (Patricia) Broe; Eleanor (John) Cross; Gregory (Cindy) Broe; Gary (Ann) Broe; Bert (Laurie G.) Broe; sister-in-law Vicky Broe, mother of his children Laurie K. Broe, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends
He was also predeceased by his loving brother Michael Broe and his very special father-in-law Richard Ketcham.
A Masonic graveside service will be held on Friday September 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the family lot in Sanderson Corners Cemetery. Please wear your Red Sox apparel. Memorial contributions in Jeff’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association, Vermont Chapter, 434 Hurricane Lane, Williston, Vt 05495. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.