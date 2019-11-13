ST. ALBANS – Jeannine Mary Ostiguy, a lifelong area resident passed away, Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at the King’s Daughters Home with her loving family at her side. She was born in Alburgh on April 27, 1935, to the late Elphege and Cecile (Chevalier) Therrien. She was 84 years old.
On August 31, 1957, she married Gerald A. Ostiguy, her loving husband of 53 years, who predeceased her on September 5, 2010. Jenny started her career as a seamstress and then owned and operated Ostiguy’s Market with her husband, for many years. She returned to work as a seamstress for Pedigree until her retirement.
She was a member of the Ladies of St. Anne, the Hi Swans Senior Center, the Gricebrook Association and an active member of the St. Albans Senior Center, where she enjoyed helping her husband prepare meals once a week.
Jenny was devoted to her husband Gerald and her family. Their house was usually filled with extended family, love and laughter. Her children and grandchildren were the brightest lights of her life. She enjoyed sewing, long car rides, while listening to the radio and anytime spent with family.
Jenny is survived by her children, Joan Ostiguy of St. Albans, Michael Ostiguy and his wife, Linda of Kingston, Mass. and Pauline (Ostiguy) Brouillette and her husband, Mike, of St. Albans, five grandchildren, Katie Trahan and her partner, Eric Johnson, Patricia (Trahan) and her husband, Carl Halbach, Kyle Brouillette and his wife, Angie, William Ostiguy, Kristin Ostiguy and her great grandson, Harrison Halbach, as well as her goddaughter, Denise Beers, her brother- in-law and sister-in-law, Roger and Alta Ostiguy, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Claire Therrien, Rita Rexford, her brother, Paul Therrien and sister-in-law, Anita.
Jenny’s family would like to thank the wonderful staff at King’s Daughters Home, for the exceptional care and support given to Jenny during the past year and a half.
In respect of Jenny’s wishes, there will be no calling hours.
Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial, which will be celebrated on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 11 a.m at Holy Angels Church, 245 Lake Street, with burial following in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Urn Ark bearers will be Jenny’s grandsons, Kyle Brouillette, William Ostiguy, Carl Halbach and Eric Johnson.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorials in Jenny’s name to the King’s Daughters Home, 10 Rugg Street, St. Albans, VT 05478.
Assisting the Ostiguy family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.