Jeannette Schaefer; age 86, resident of Oakdale, NY died on March 9, 2022. Jeannette passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 86 in Sayville NY. Hours before she departed, she was surrounded by family as Fr. Joseph Schlafer held a prayer service and anointed her with Prayers For The Sick. Jeannette was born and raised on a farm in St. Albans Vermont near the Canadian border and was one of ten children. Jeannette became a nurse and served in multiple locations and finally settled in as the nurse for Connetquot High School where she worked for 25 years. Jeannette was a parishioner of St. John Nepomocene in Bohemia NY where she became part of the fabric of the church community. Jeannette was a fixture at the 5:00 mass on Saturdays at St. Johns where she served as a eucharistic minister. In her retirement years, she served in the Lazarus Ministries where she had the opportunity to extend her kindness and sympathy to grieving families of the parish.
Jeannette is survived by her five children; Lawrence and his wife Elizabeth of Cicero, NY, Karen Ann McCormack and her husband Steve of Bohemia, NY, Nancy Lyn Nolan and her husband Timothy of Dutchess County, NY, Peter of Oakdale, NY , Thomas and his wife Tina of Sayville, NY, and her 16 grandchildren, her brothers; George Bilodeau, Denis Bilodeau, and Richard Bilodeau all of Vermont. She was predeceased by her brothers; Marcell, Larry, Gerald, John and her sisters; Denise Renihan and Rita King.
Family received visitors on Sunday, March 13th at Raynor & D’Andrea Funeral Home West Sayville, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Monday, March 14th at St. John Nepomucene RC Church, Bohemia, NY. Interment followed in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
