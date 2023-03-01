Saint Albans - Jeanne Theresa Vincelette passed away on Sunday, February 26th, 2023, at her home with her loving family at her side.
Born in St. Albans on March 8th, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Leona (Bombardier) Perron. Jeanne was 92 years old.
On May 15th, 1948, Jeanne married Robert “Bob” Vincelette, who pre-deceased her on March 24th, 1990.
Jeanne was a 1948 graduate of Bellows Free Academy and then was employed by several area businesses, A&P Market, Anne’s Bake Shop and Martins Food Store. She was a long-time communicant of St. Mary’s Parish, Green Mountain Post # 1, Auxiliary and Home Dem Group.
Survivors include her loving family, Mark Vincelette, Jeff (Karen) Vincelette, Janet (Ron) Bonnett, Michael (Cecilia) Vincelette, Vicky Vincelette Popple; grandchildren, Chara Hard, Tania Vincelette, Robert (Becca) Vincelette, Corey (Samantha) Vincelette, Chad (Dawn) Remillard, Justin (Leyla) Remillard, Jason (Andrea) Bonnett, Chelsea (Allen) Sanford, Jennifer (Vincelette) Kelton, Samantha Popple, Christina Vincelette and Ramon Barnett, Corey, Kaitlin and Ryan; great-grandchildren, Skylar, Abigail, Sadie, Aidan, Sawyer, Elle, Caleb, Owen, Neva, Everette, Ivy, Emmett, Gunner, Evely, Arlo, Acelyn, Nolan, Noah, Zoe, Anika, Alia, Dominic, Xander and Serenity and Jae, as well as great great-grandchildren, Layla and Luna, special son-in-law, Maurice (Cathy) Remillard and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents Henry and Leona and husband, Bob, Jeanne was predeceased by her daughter, Marsha J. Remillard, son, James M. Vincelette, daughter-in-law, Lorrie Vincelette, brother, Armand Perron and sister, Patricia Quilliam.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Sunday, March 5th, 2023, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.
A funeral service will be private and at the convenience of her family. Prayers of committal and interment will be held at a later date.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Boys Town, P.O. Box 8000, Boys Town, Nebraska 68010 of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-9959.
Honored to be serving the family of Jeanne Vincelette is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
