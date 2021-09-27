Longtime St. Albans, Vermont, resident, Jean Spear Barker, passed into her Lord’s arms in Plattsburgh, NY, on September 18th after a short illness. Jean and her late husband, Dr. Robert Lyon Barker, Jr., moved to Plattsburgh 5 years ago from Port St. Lucie, FL, to be closer to family.
Jean was born on November 10th, 1932, to Dr. and Mrs. Harold E. Spear of Swanton, Vermont. She met her husband, Bob, at a BFA High School dance in St. Albans. She graduated from the University of Vermont where she was a Home Economics major and member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority. Bob and Jean were subsequently married in 1953. While Bob finished his studies at Georgetown Dental School, Jean taught 4th grade English in Alexandria, VA. The Barkers moved back to St. Albans as Bob began his dental practice.
For years, the Barkers were active members of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Phi Alpha, and the Autonoe Club. Jean loved to play Mahjong with her many friends and was a doting mother to her 3 children. She was a Cub Scout and Girl Scout leader and worked at Doolins and Tour Aid Travel in St. Albans. She and Bob loved to travel and visited most US states and many foreign countries.
Jean leaves her loving children and their families: a son, Robert Lyon Barker, III, and his wife Catherine of Simi Valley, CA (grandchildren: Emily Barker Johnson (husband Scott), and Olivia Lyon Barker); and two daughters, Kristen Barker Wallace and her husband Mark of West Dover, VT (grandchildren: Audrey Wallace Lepore (husband Grant), and Samuel Barker Wallace (wife Lauren); and Sally Barker McSweeney and her husband Timothy of Plattsburgh, NY (grandchildren: Connor Spear McSweeney and Lucy Bliss McSweeney).
Services will be private.
