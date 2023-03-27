Jean O’Neill

FAIRFAX - Jean E. (Hauke) O’Neill, 80, passed away on March 22, 2023 at Pines Nursing Home in Lyndonville following a long illness. A memorial service will be held at 9:00 am on June 5, 2023 at A W Rich Funeral Home - Fairfax Chapel with Reverend Mike Oldham officiating. Inurnment will follow at noon in the family lot in Lakeview Cemetery, Burlington. Please visit awrfh.com to read Jean’s full obituary and share condolences.

