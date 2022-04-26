St. Albans -- Jean M. Kelley, a lifelong resident, passed away on April 17, 2022, at her home in St. Albans at the age of 83. She was born in St. Albans on June 9, 1938, the daughter of the late, George Donald and Kathleen (Sweeney) Bugbee.
Jean graduated from Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans in 1956 and was voted best musician in her senior class. She continued her education and graduated from the Heaton Hospital School of Nursing in 1959 and from St. Joseph College in Maine in 1985.
On November 5, 1960 Jean married Paul Kelley. She continued her nursing career which began at the St. Albans Hospital from 1959 to 1984. She then moved on to work at the Fletcher Allen Hospital, Northwestern Medical Center, and the Franklin County Home Health Agency for over 20 years. Jean treasured the hundreds of home visits she made working for the Franklin County Home Health Agency which was her favorite time of her nursing career spanning fifty years.
Jean had many hobbies which included reading, knitting, quilting, bowling, watching the Boston Red Sox and the Boston Celtics, antiquing and playing the piano. She especially enjoyed spending time at her favorite place at the lake, Kill Kare State Park.
Jean is survived by two daughters, Karen Kelley of South Burlington, Kim and her husband Aris Panagakos of Virginia, her son Kevin Kelley of St. Albans and his girlfriend Tracy Myers, her brother John Bugbee of Fairfield, brothers-in-law Tim Rath of St. Albans and Roger Kelley of Johnson, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Jean is predeceased by her husband Paul, sister and brother-in-law Janet and Duane Burnor, sister Donna Rath, infant twin sister Joan, sister-in-law Pauline Kelley, and her beloved cat Abbie.
Jean’s family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Thursday May 12, 2022, from 1:30 to 3:30 PM
at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans, followed by prayers of committal at the Holy Cross Cemetery.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Franklin County Home Health Agency, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478.
Honored to be serving the Kelley family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.