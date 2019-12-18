SWANTON – Jean J. (Duda) Remillard, a resident of this area since 1945 and local business owner, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.
Born in Ledgedale, Pa., on Jan. 31, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Hilary and Anastasia (Aduska) Duda. Jean was 97 years old.
Jean was born on the family farm being the youngest of five siblings. She, along with her family, worked hard on the farm, milking cows and doing farm chores, along with attending school.
Jean was a 1940 graduate of Hawley High School in Hawley, Pa., and Wilfred Academy for Hairdressing, where she attended class from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. for six months. Her first job was at Shirley’s Beauty Salon in Brooklyn and then moved to Rodney’s Beauty Salon, which was more upscale, where she worked for six years.
During the summer of 1943, she came to Vermont for vacation and met the love of her life, Philip Euclid Remillard. They were married on July 3, 1945, in St. Albans. They lived for a while in New York and moved to Vermont during a January snowstorm when she was pregnant for their first daughter, Diane and opened their first radio & tv store, “The Music Center.” Philip pre-deceased her on Aug. 2, 1978.
Jean operated the Music Store following Philip’s death and also City Limits and the Old Foundry Restaurant; she was loved and respected by all of her customers.
Jean loved to travel, especially to see family in New Hampshire, Boston and Myrtle Beach, camping with her family, loved flowers and to arrange them, especially red roses, loved to listen to polka and country western music, crafts of all sorts, reading and always ready for a car ride and going out to lunch.
“Mom was humble, gentle, strong, patient, a woman of faith and integrity and always the family caregiver, putting her family above everything else. She was the most loving, caring, kind giving mother and grandmother.”
Survivors include her children, Philip R. Remillard and his wife, Theresa, of St. Albans, Diane L. Costes and her husband, George, of St. Albans, Lynn A. Moore and her husband, Ellsworth, of Swanton and Darlene Burke of St. Albans, as well as grandchildren, Tyler J. Thibault and his wife, Jenna, Lauren A. Stefanski and her husband, Dan, Stacy L. Burke Schroeder and her husband, David, Christy L. Burke and Theanna Elmer and her companion, Jeremy, and great-grandchildren, Chloe, Derek, Lillian, TJ, Olivia, Alexa and Liam and her feline companion, Sir Bentley. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, Jean was pre-deceased by a grandson, Christian Hunter Remillard in 1996, her 4 brothers, John, Steve, Stanley and Edward and sister, Anna, and her best friend, June Pfenning (known as Aunt Honey).
Jean’s family would like to thank the staff at Franklin County Rehab Center, the Hospice program at Franklin County Home Health Agency for the care and support given to Jean and her family and a special thank you to Pastor Roland Ludlam, Teddy Yandow and Father Kevin Chalifoux for their thoughts and prayers.
It was Jean’s request that services will be private at the Heald Funeral Home and interment will be in the family lot in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
“Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; Love leaves a memory no one can steal.”
With Jean’s love for animals, she asked that memorial contributions go to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadow, St. Albans, Vermont 05478 or also to CarePartners, 34 Franklin Park West, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.
To send the Remillard family a message of condolence or share a memory, kindly go to Jean’s online guestbook at www.healdfuneralhome.com.