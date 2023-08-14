Jean Gregoire

Jean Carol Gregoire (Quagliaroli) passed away on August 10, 2023 in St. Albans, VT. Jean was predeceased by her husband Bernard Gregoire, Sr., her parents - Joe and Jessie Quagliaroli, Gerard and Alice Gregoire (Bernie’s parents), two sisters Joan and Jeanette, five brother in laws, three nephews and one niece. She is survived by two sisters, Joyce and Janice (her twin). Jean leaves behind her five children - Bernard, Jr., David (Tammi), Patty, Mark, and Linda; and 11 grandchildren - Stephen, Joseph, Rebecca, Danielle, Matthew, Abigail, Justin, Luc, Naomi, Brenden and Nicole and 5 great grandchildren - Vylet, Francesca, Vincent, Jasher, Theodore and another on the way. A visitation will be held on Friday, August 18, 2023 6pm-8pm in the Minor Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Milton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Luke’s Church, Fairfax on Saturday, August 19 at 11am. Burial to follow in St. Luke’s Cemetery Fairfax.

