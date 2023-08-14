Jean Carol Gregoire (Quagliaroli) passed away on August 10, 2023 in St. Albans, VT. Jean was predeceased by her husband Bernard Gregoire, Sr., her parents - Joe and Jessie Quagliaroli, Gerard and Alice Gregoire (Bernie’s parents), two sisters Joan and Jeanette, five brother in laws, three nephews and one niece. She is survived by two sisters, Joyce and Janice (her twin). Jean leaves behind her five children - Bernard, Jr., David (Tammi), Patty, Mark, and Linda; and 11 grandchildren - Stephen, Joseph, Rebecca, Danielle, Matthew, Abigail, Justin, Luc, Naomi, Brenden and Nicole and 5 great grandchildren - Vylet, Francesca, Vincent, Jasher, Theodore and another on the way. A visitation will be held on Friday, August 18, 2023 6pm-8pm in the Minor Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Milton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Luke’s Church, Fairfax on Saturday, August 19 at 11am. Burial to follow in St. Luke’s Cemetery Fairfax.
Jean Gregoire
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular Stories
-
Here are Franklin County property transfers from July up to $2 million
-
50+ PHOTOS: Last Franklin County Field Days at the airport drew crowds and lots of fun
-
Home tour of the week: A charming home in the woods in Montgomery priced at $310,000
-
GALLERY: From the archives — A peek at Swanton's Summer Festival from 50 years ago
-
Behind the Badge: stolen medication, a dog bite and a phone lost at work
Currently in Saint Albans
73°
Cloudy
73° / 64°
3 PM
74°
4 PM
74°
5 PM
74°
6 PM
73°
7 PM
72°
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Calendar
Employment Ads
Bulletin
Business & Service Ads
Bulletin
© Copyright 2023 Saint Albans Messenger 281 North Main Street, Saint Albans, VT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.