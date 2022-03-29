ST. Albans, VT/Gilbert, AZ-Jean B. (Buckley) Shepard, 90, died after a brief illness, March 20, 2022. She was born May 7, 1931 in St. Albans, VT. Jean is survived by her daughters Valerie Shepard (John Taylor), Roberta Shepard-Mardocco (Marc), and Laurie Shepard (Laura Tobin). Her grandchildren are Christopher Shepard (Beth Roddy), Colin, Aaron and Jana Mardocco. Her great grandchildren are Sean, Katelyn and Jacob Shepard. Her husband Robert L. Shepard, mother Hilda K. Buckley, father Dana E. Buckley and grandson Colin Mardocco predeceased her.
Jean graduated from BFA High School in St. Albans, VT in 1949. She traveled to New York City to pursue a nursing career. She graduated with her diploma in nursing from Lenox Hill Hospital in 1952. As a life-long learner, in 1967 she earned a Public Health Nursing Certificate from St, Anslem College in Manchester, NH. Years later, she graduated from UVM as a Family Nurse Practitioner in 1979. After moving to Arizona, she attended the University of Arizona for an update in hospital nursing.
She married Robert L. Shepard, her high school sweetheart who was a Master Tool and Die Maker at the former Union Carbide in St. Albans, VT in 1953. Over a period of five years, the couple brought three daughters into their home.
In addition to her family life, Jean’s passion was sewing. She often made men’s three piece suits, gowns for her daughters and clothes for the family. Later in life, she made many quilts for whom many benefited. One of her other passions was genealogy. She actively categorized the history of both sides of her and her husband’s families. This she pursued for many years. In her later years, she became a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Saints. She often volunteered indexing genealogy for members and she started a sewing group for members of the LDS.
