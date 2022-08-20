Jay B. Sweeney

Beloved father, brother and uncle left this world on August 12, 2022.
He leaves the joy of his life, his daughter, Shea Sweeney and five sisters, Joyce Hayden, Janice Grenier, June Waite, Jerrilyn Remillard and Jolly Bates.
He lived an active life until pain slowed him down. He will be remembered fondly and missed dearly.
Respecting his wishes there will be no service.
Honored to be serving the Sweeney family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
