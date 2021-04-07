GEORGIA/BELVIDERE — Jasper F. “Junior” Rushford, passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at the home of his sister and her husband, Joyce and Roland Greene of Craftsbury who he has lived with for the past seven years. Junior was a former longtime resident of Georgia.
Born at home in Belvidere on August 23, 1931, he was the son of the late Jasper and Iva Mae (Eldred) Rushford. Junior was 89 years old.
Junior was a longtime Supervisor in the Maintenance Department at the University of Vermont retiring just before he had a massive stroke that left him in a wheelchair for 27 years. Jasper was a veteran of the Vermont National Guard out of St. Albans.
He enjoyed country music and watching western movies and wrestling. He was always known to be tinkering and fixing things around his home and for family and friends. He was a long-time member of the United Christian Society Church in Belvidere and also the Belvidere Center Cemetery Board of Directors.
Survivors include his son, Jasper F. Rushford, III of WA, stepson, William Richards of St. Albans, five daughters and their husbands, Claire “Mickey” Kelly (Edward), and Jacqueline Ferro both of FL, Mae Hawkins of NH, Juliette Dorval (Glen) and Valerie Yost both of CT, his sisters, Joyce Greene (Roland) of Craftsbury and Jerrilyn Eldred (Chuck) of St. Albans and a sister-in-law, Ruby Burnor of Bennington. He also leaves many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. He loved them all as well as his church families he looked forward to seeing every Sunday.
In addition to his parents, Junior was predeceased by his first wife, Mary Paneralla, second wife, Ronell Rushford and brother-in-law, Thomas Richards.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Friday, April 16, 2021, from 3:00 to 6:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 1:30 PM at the United Christian Society Church, 6653 Vermont Route 109, Belvidere. Interment will follow in the Belvidere Center Cemetery.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the United Christian Society Church, 6653 Vermont Route 109, Belvidere, Vermont 05442.
Juniors funeral arrangements and final wishes are in the care of the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
