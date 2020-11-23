Sept. 1, 1976 –
Nov. 12, 2020
HIGHGATE – Jason Edward Lamos, 44, died unexpectedly on November 12, 2020, doing what he loved in a place that he loved, while on a hunting trip in Tennessee. He was born on September 1, 1976 the son of Faye Pelican and the late Terry Lamos.
Jason worked several construction jobs throughout the years utilizing the skills he learned from his father. He loved the outdoors, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Some of his greatest times were fishing with his kids and hunting trips to Tennessee with his dad. He will be remembered for his gift to gab. If he ran into you, he was going to talk to you and chances are you might not even get a word in. He always had a story to tell.
Jason is survived by his children Brendan Lamos and Maci Patch-Lamos, and her mother Hannah Patch, his mother Faye Pelican, siblings Todd Lamos (Gail), Eric Pelican, Crystal Pelican and several nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins, and his very special lab Drixie. He was predeceased by his father Terry Lamos in 2018, grandparents Rhoda Lamos, Alda and Leon Olds, and his fishing buddy Bruce Tatro.
A graveside service will be held at the Greenwood Cemetery at the convenience of the family in the spring.
