PLATTSBURG, N.Y./ST. ALBANS – Jason D. Hewitt, Sr., 92, a former longtime resident of St. Albans, passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021, at the Meadowbrook Healthcare in Plattsburgh. He was born on February 14, 1928, in North Pomfret, Vt., the son of the late Joseph D. and Natalie (Miller) Hewitt.
While in St. Albans, Jake was a member of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. He retired from the former Union Carbide Corporation in 1985, following 38 years of service. Jake was an avid hunter, he also enjoyed golf, tennis and snowmobiling. He was a very dedicated fan of The New York Giants, The Boston Red Socks and the Uconn Woman’s Basketball team. Jake was also proud to have been part of the Vermont State Police Auxiliary as a trooper serving marine and snowmobile patrol.
He leaves his beloved wife of 74 years, Fifi (Shapland) Hewitt of Plattsburgh; their son Jason “Joe” D. Hewitt Jr. and his wife, Mary, of Swanton and their children, Jacob, Jennifer and Justin and a daughter, Natalie Blyth and her husband, Gordon, of Oakura Taranakl, New Zealand and their children, Johanna and husband Kevin Mitchell and Alex and his wife Carly Blyth along with five great-grandchildren
At this time there are no services planned.
Assisting the Hewitt family is the Heald Funeral Home, Celebrating Lives Since 1918, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.