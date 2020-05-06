Janice Marion Carl May 6, 2020 May 6, 2020 Updated 22 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Janice Marion Carl Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ST. ALBANS – Janice Marion Carl passed away peacefully May 4, 2020, with her daughters by her side.To view a complete obituary or offer a message of condolence, kindly go to www.healdfuneralhome.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Explosive devices found at Hard'Ack Woman killed in Highgate crash NMC asks employees to depart voluntarily Farmers donate milk to local communities John J. Martell, Sr.