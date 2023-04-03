Janet Yandow

Essex - Janet Marie (Barkyoumb) Yandow, 81, passed away at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester on March 29, 2023, surrounded by her family after experiencing many years of health issues. She was born on July 11, 1941, daughter of the late Kenneth and Jean (Brodeur) Barkyoumb. Janet graduated from BFA Fairfax, Class of 1960. She married Roger Yandow in 1964. Janet worked at the Mary Fletcher Hospital for a few years then became a homemaker and managed the family rental property.
Janet and Roger spent lots of time with family going on snowmobile outings when their children were young and camping trips and other outings in the summer. They were also involved in a bowling league for several years where they made many friends. Later in life, Janet also spent time swimming at the local gym with a group of women who would become dear friends and who would celebrate their birthdays together. Anyone who met Janet for the first time would quickly learn she was the oldest of ten children. She was an easygoing, kind and sweet person who really took lots of joy in spending time with all of her family. At an early age, Janet began what would be a lifetime of caring for others. She often would babysit her siblings while her mom was busy with other things. Later in life, she cared for elderly neighbors and many elderly family members who needed help. Janet also helped her church by being part of a group to provide dishes for funeral luncheons and she also volunteered her time to collect for the Bishop’s fund. Janet was blessed with four grandchildren and cared for them when they were very young. She formed a special, long-lasting bond with Colby, Ryan, Travis and Hanna. They were the joy of her life and she cherished every moment with them.
Janet is survived by her loving husband Roger, daughter Lisa McEvoy and husband Joel of Essex, son David Yandow and Mary Lynn Kemp of Sheldon, grandchildren Ryan McEvoy, Hanna McEvoy, Colby Yandow and Travis Yandow. Her siblings, Betty Severance of Sheldon , Linda Mathieu and husband Richard of Westford, brother Ken Barkyoumb, Jr. of Bolton, Debbie Irish and husband Mark of Fairfax, Susan Corse and husband Doug of Fairfax. Brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Ray and Elaine Yandow of South Hero and Bernard Yandow of Essex. A special Aunt and Uncle Alice and Buzz Collins, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Janet was also predeceased by brother, Frank Barkyoumb; sister Brenda Barkyoumb; sister Sandra Cutting; sister Gloria Ledoux; brother-in-law Ron Cutting; brother-in-law Al Ledoux; brother-in-law John Severance; sister-in-law Carol Barkyoumb; nephew Jim Cutting; nephew Brian Barkyoumb. Parents-in-law Leon and Loretta Yandow; brother-in-law George Yandow; sister-in-law Pauline Baker; sister-in-law Sylvia Yandow. The family wishes to thank the staff at McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, VT for providing exceptional care and support for Janet in her final days.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Corbin & Palmer Funeral Home - Essex. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Pius X in Essex on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Charles Ranges officiating. Interment will be immediately following the mass at Holy Family cemetery, Lincoln Street, Essex. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to: McClure Miller Respite House, Essex Rescue or the American Heart Association.
Arrangements are under the care of LaVigne Funeral Home.
