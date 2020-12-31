OCALA, FLORIDA – Janet Carol Draper, 74 died Tuesday, December 29, 2020, in Ocala, Florida.
Mrs. Draper was a native of Swanton, Vermont, and had been a resident of Ocala, Florida, since 2011. She was of the Catholic faith and graduated from Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans, Vermont.
Survivors include her husband Lawrence Draper of Ocala, daughter Melissa Smith (Donald) of Columbia, South Carolina, Michelle Weeks (Thomas) of Hot Springs, Arkansas, sister Joanne Johnson (Ronnie) of Sheldon, Vermont, Judith Bussard (Norman) of Biloxi, Mississippi, and brother Jimmy Harvey (Sherri) of Jacksonville, Florida, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The family prefers memorials be sent to Hospice of Marion County, E.W. & Lucille Cates House, 3231 SW 34th Ave., Ocala, Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.