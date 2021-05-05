It is with great sadness, the family of Janet A. Parrotte, age 81, announce that she passed away peacefully, Saturday, May 01, 2021, in Fairfield. She was born in Plattsburgh, May 12, 1939 to Clarence and Marion (Rougier) Macey. Janet married Donald Parrotte, December 20, 1959. Janet was a homemaker, raising her two daughters in LaGrangeville, NY. Jan and Don moved to Fairfield, Vermont in 1993, where she began working at the U.S. Immigration, Vermont Service Center, where she retired in 2016. She enjoyed renovating and decorating her old farmhouse, and working on all her flower gardens and landscape projects. Janet took great enjoyment traveling to Disney World, in which she made several trips. She liked sewing, puzzles, crime shows, and spending time with her grandchildren. She will be fondly remembered for her love of holidays, where she welcomed her family and always had her home beautifully decorated.
She is survived by two daughters, Darcy Murphy (Patrick) of Enosburg Falls, VT and Lisa Bibona of Essex, VT; four grandchildren, Colleen Murphy of Potsdam, NY, Peter Murphy of Sheldon, VT, Nicole Bibona and Rosalie Bibona of Essex Junction, VT; and one brother, Ron Macey (Eleanor) of Eustis, FL.
She is preceded in death by her husband Don in January of 2020, two sisters, Helen Tyrell and Betty McKinnon.
A Time of Reflection will be held on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 from 4:00 to 6:00PM, in the Brady & Levesque Chapel, 86 South Main Street, St. Albans. Interment will be private in the Sheldon Village Cemetery. As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made in her name to Sheldon Food Shelf, 52 Church Street, Sheldon, VT 05483.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories of Janet may be shared with her family and friends at www.bradyandlevesque.com.
