Jane Torbert Zurn

Jane Zurn passed away peacefully on October 15th, 2022, with her family at her side. She was 77 years old. Jane was born in Philadelphia to Martin Joseph (neé Ellis) Torbert and Jane Mary Brooks Torbert. She grew up and lived in Allentown, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Central Catholic High School in Allentown and received her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Trinity College in Vermont. She married Karl R Zurn in 1971 in Allentown Pennsylvania. In February of this year, they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They called Fairfield & St Albans, Vermont, home, eventually retiring to Cape Canaveral, Florida.
Competitive swimming was a passion in her family, and Jane loved to swim for her whole life. She swam for the YMCA team for many years, and in high school she set a pool record for her team. She was a swimming instructor for many local children and enjoyed sharing her love of the water and swimming with them.
Jane was also passionate about politics and her community. She served on the Fairfield School Board, was President of the Franklin County Republican Women, and she ran for Vermont State Senate in the late 1970’s. She was proud of her campaign and how close she came to winning a seat. Jane was also an Alternate Delegate for Ronald Reagan at the National Republican Convention. She used to say “A woman’s place is in the house…. and the senate!”.
In addition to raising her three daughters and helping out in the family business, she worked at Cioffi Real Estate, managed Vermont Bed & Breakfast Reservation Service and American Bed & Breakfast Reservation Service, and served as a mentor for young girls in local schools.
Jane was extremely active in the rooms of Alcoholics Anonymous. She challenged many to grow in sobriety and faith. She was known as a “tough” sponsor, but her heart belonged to all those with whom she worked and knew. Her sponsees and friends were family to her, and she was exceedingly generous with her time, resources, love, advice, and prayed for all her dear friends. She loved many and encouraged many women to pursue college degrees and brought them back to relationships with God and knowledge of their own value and strength.
Jane was especially devoted to her three daughters and many grandchildren. It was her delight to watch them grow and she often would express her joy and pride in her children and grandchildren to her friends.
She was a communicant of St. Patrick’s and Holy Angels in Vermont, and Church of Our Savior and Holy Spirit Parishes in Florida. She attended Eucharistic Adoration on a regular basis and loved to read God’s Word on Thursday mornings at the Church of Our Savior. Jane loved God and her goal was to bring God to everyone she met. Her faith and religion were of utmost importance to her, and she was always eager to share the treasures of her faith and the interior life with all, to bring them closer to God, so they could also share in her hope. Many were inspired by her faith.
Jane was predeceased by her parents, her brother, Gregory Torbert, and her dear nephew, Martin J. Torbert III. She is survived by her husband of 50 years Karl, her brothers Martin J. and his wife Patricia, Michael and his partner Joann Dewan, Timothy and his wife and his sweetheart Dianna King, and Gregory’s wife Laura. She will be especially missed by her daughters and their husbands, Jane “Brooks” and OmWhitney Rampersad, Mary Dove and Gerry Herrera, and Bridget and Valdemar Garibay. She was loved by her many grandchildren who will miss her dearly: Shanti; Paloma, Isabella, Juliana, Nicholas, Dominic, Augustine, Monica, and Leo; Karlos, Sebastian, Anneliese and Ander.
Jane’s family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 1st, 2022, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 2nd, at 10:00 AM at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 245 Lake Street, St. Albans with the Reverend Father Christopher Micale as celebrant. Prayers of committal and interment will follow in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery in Fairfield.
In lieu of flowers, Jane would have requested donations to Vermont Right to Life, P.O. Box 1079, Montpelier, Vermont 05601 or the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, Texas 75231.
Honored to be serving the Zurn family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
