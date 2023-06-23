Jane LeClair Finn, a former resident of St. Albans, VT passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023 in Lewiston, NY.
Jane was born in Hanover, NH on June 28, 1930 to the late Rudolph P. and Gertrude C. (O’Connor) LeClair. In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her husband, R. James Finn; her daughter, Sheila Finn Herschel; her daughter-in-law, Lauren Chapin Finn; her sisters - Charlotte (late Francis) Pudvah, Marjorie LeClair and Katheryn (late William) Jarvi; her brothers - Richard (late Marilyn) LeClair, John LeClair and Robert “Butch” LeClair; and in-laws Marion (late Dr. Joseph) Bergin and John R. (late Betty) Finn.
She is survived by her children Maureen E. Finn, Kathleen Finn (John) Scalfani, James G. (Janice Vorfeld) Finn, Timothy P. (Michelle Gaume) Finn, Megan M. Finn, Jane Finn (Rodney) Eckstein, and Kerry E. Finn; sisters-in-law Donna LeClair and Beverly LeClair; 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; 26 loving nieces and nephews; and her dear friends from her church and volunteer groups in Lewiston, NY.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on April 15, 2023 in Lewiston, NY.
Jane will be interred next to her husband Jim in a graveside service at Holy Cross Cemetery in St. Albans on August 5, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Fr. Christopher Micale of Holy Angels & St. Mary’s Parishes will officiate.
Arrangements handled by the Heald Funeral Home
