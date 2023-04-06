Jane FitzGerald

Jane Ruth (Manley) FitzGerald passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Maple Ridge Memory Care comforted by her family.
Jane was born on March 1, 1929 in Burlington, Vermont, the oldest child of the late Gertrude (Mears) and James Manley Sr. (or known to us as “Ma and Poppy”). She grew up in Milton, Vermont on the family farm and graduated from Milton High School in 1947. A year following graduation she married the love of her life, John W. FitzGerald from Fairfax. They were married on August 22, 1948, in Milton, Vermont and made their first home at the old Manley family homestead on Route 7 in Milton.
Jane will be remembered for her wonderful and infectious smile. Throughout her life, she always loved greeting people with a welcoming smile and wave of hello. She enjoyed hearing people tell their own stories and often surprised them with a story or fact about their family history that tied into her great breadth of knowledge of Milton’s history.
She is survived by her sister Betty McLane and her husband Alfred, her brother James Manley, Jr. and his wife Lorraine, and her brother-in-law Frank Bullis, Sr., along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She is also survived by her children, Daniel FitzGerald of Milton and his partner JoAnn Field, Betsy Kendall of Williston, Jill Tucker and her partner Dean Lafont of Fairfax, James FitzGerald of Middlebury, and Heidi FitzGerald and her partner George A. Wimble II of Fletcher; her son-in-law Brian Prendergast of Windham, Maine; her grandchildren, Heather Clark (Jay) of Sanford, North Carolina, Sean FitzGerald (Lwei Ray Moo) of Milton, Melissa FitzGerald (Nate Brooks) of South Burlington, Amy Bosworth (John) of Jericho, Stacey Rivers (Caleb) of Warren, Ashley FitzGerald (Ryan McKeever) of Milton, Dylan FitzGerald of Highgate, Cody FitzGerald of Milton, Jared FitzGerald (Kaylee Boutin) of South Burlington, Brent Kendall (Kerry) of Wayland, Massachusetts, Michelle Thompson (Gary) of Colchester, Crystal Kendall (Jack Walters) of Burlington, Jason Tucker (Kelly) of Millis, Massachusetts, Chad Tucker (Therese) of Highgate, Jonathan Prendergast (Kate Kelley) of Wilton, Maine, Christine Toews (Derek) of Gray, Maine, Nicholas Prendergast (Sharon) of Georgetown, Massachusetts, Ryan Wimble of Colchester, and Eric Wimble of Fletcher; and her 26 great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents, Jane was predeceased by her husband, John; her daughter, Kim Prendergast; her sister, Nancy Bullis; her in-laws, Roger and Villa FitzGerald; her daughter-in-law, Tina; her sisters-in-law, Ellen Manley, Lois Arnold, Shirley FitzGerald, and Sally FitzGerald and brothers-in-law Roger FitzGerald, Walter FitzGerald, and Alan Arnold.
Visiting hours will be held Friday, April 14, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Minor’s Funeral Home in Milton, Vermont. A church service will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at United Church of Milton, Main Street, Milton, Vermont. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jane’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association.
