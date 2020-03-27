WASHINGTON, DC/ST. ALBANS – Jane A. Guilbault, age 91, died peacefully on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Kings Daughters Home. Jane was born on December 26, 1928, one of five children to the late Alfred T. and Mildred (Labounty Guilbault.
Jane began her government service in 1950 and served as secretary to the Deputy Director of the Office of International Conferences, traveling to Europe, Asia and South America. She then moved to the office of the Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs, which was involved with the White House. Jane transferred to the Office of Protocol in the diplomatic and consular section in 1973. At one point she was responsible for approval by the Secretary of State of Foreign Ambassadors to Washington and setting up of the White House credential ceremonies held in the White House Oval Office. She retired in 1983 after 34 years of government service, returning to Vermont in 2010.
Jane was a colorful and energetic person and will be remembered for her sense of humor, generosity and caring ways.
She is survived by her niece JoAnne and her partner Norman Beauregard, and nephews Steven Guilbault and family, and Thomas Guilbault and family, also the families of Matthew and Jenna Adams, Ashley and Emily. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers and their spouses, Alfred “Joe” Guilbault and his wife Margaret Mae, Anthony Guilbault and is wife Barbara, her sisters, Adeline V. Guilbault and Sr. Shirley Guilbault C.S.C.
The family wishes to thank Kings Daughters for making her golden years enjoyable! She Loved You All! Also, a special thanks to Dr. Frank and Judy Zsoldos, Stacey Bouchard, PA, and the Home Health Hospice Program, who are a great team of caring professionals.
A Mass of Christian Burial and Celebration of Life will be held in Holy Angels Church, at a future date to be determined. Interment will follow in the Guilbault family lot in Mount Calvary Cemetery. As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be sent to the Sisters of Holy Cross, St. George Manor, Regional Office, 365 Island Pond Road, Manchester NH, 03109 or to the Kings Daughters Home, 10 Rugg Street, St. Albans, VT 05478. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories may be shared with her family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.