BERKSHIRE- It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jamey S. Doe, a lifelong resident of Berkshire who passed away on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at his home surrounded by family.
He was born in St. Albans on August 3, 1961 to Elizabeth “Betty” (King) Doe and the late Norman Doe.
As a child, Jamey’s days were filled with chores and responsibilities on the farm. One of Jamey’s passions was repairing and taking things apart. He loved to see how things worked and was always eager to try and fix anything that was broken. He attended Berkshire Elementary School and graduated from Richford High School in 1980. He loved pushing the envelope, racing dirt bikes in his younger years, drag racing, and even testing his burn out skills into adulthood. Jamey was a hard worker and learned the value of a good day’s work early on. He started working for Blue Seal Feeds in 1981 where he worked for 40 years. In his many years as a manager, he never asked anyone do something he was not willing to do himself, evidenced by the many times he was seen side by side with his crew helping with whatever needed to be done. Jamey was one of the first people to volunteer when help was needed, but rarely asked for help himself.
On June 18, 1982, Jamey married Beverley Laplant after meeting one summer at Lake Carmi. They enjoyed countless trips to the Caribbean, yearly family vacations to Florida and Maine, camping, attending street rod shows, auctions, lawn sales, and going out to eat with friends. Jamey shared his passion for anything with an engine with his children and grandchildren and taught them the art of tinkering, Mcgivering, and puttering.
Jamey’s family was the center of his world, and he was happiest when they filled his home with laughter. He had a larger than life personality and instilled in his family the importance of not taking things too serious.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Beverley Doe; son, Travis Doe and his wife Stacey; daughter, Amy Doe; grandchildren, Dylan, Ayden, Katelyn, Aubrey, and Avery; mother, Elizabeth “Betty” (King) Doe; siblings, Debra & Alan Chagnon, Terry & Diane Doe, Ricky Doe, and Marsha & Dale Larose; siblings-in-law, Sharon & Michael Jedware, Diane & Larry Stowe, Kenneth & Doreen Laplant, Barbara & Robert Martin; and Anne Doe. In addition to his father Norman Doe, Jamey was predeceased by a brother, Randy Doe; niece, Kristen Doe; and sister-in-law, Betty Doe.
Family and friends are invited to Jamey’s Life Celebration events to include visitation on Thursday June 29, 2023 from 4-7:00PM and a memorial service on Friday June 30, 2023 at 2:00PM both at the Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls, VT 05450. Interment will take place at a later date in the East Franklin Cemetery.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
