BURLINGTON — It is with great sadness, the family of James Richard Moreno (aka Pugsley), age 50, announce that he passed away peacefully Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Burlington. He was born in St. Albans, November 17, 1970 to Lenny and Carol Ann Lewis Barratt. He was a server and host at Burger King, Friendly's and Denny's restaurants for many years. He loved to watch TV, and was known by many as a giving person, to everyone he knew.
He is survived by six siblings, Judy Gagne of Saint Albans, VT, Wayne Barratt of Enosburg Falls, VT, Brenda Barratt of Highgate Center, VT, Arnold Barratt of Sweetwater, TN, Richard Page of Colchester, VT, and Heather Currier and wife Jen Currier of Swanton, VT, and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by two siblings, Tammy Barratt-Fuller and Juan Moreno.
A Remembrance Gathering will be held at a later date to be determined.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories of James may be shared with his family and friends at www.bradyandlevesque.com.
