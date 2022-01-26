James Poirier

Montgomery VT – James Everett Poirier, age 94, passed away at Northwest Medical Center in St. Albans VT on January 24, 2022.
He was born in East Berkshire VT on September 11,1927 to the late James and Caroline (Colton) Poirier.
James married the love of his life, Beverly Brooks on October 4,1952
James served in the United State Army in 1946 and 1947. In his younger years he worked at the Berkshire creamery, he worked at the asbestos mines in Eden and Lowe VT for 28 years, owned and operated a rubbish removal business in Montgomery Center for many years as well as providing moving and house painting services. After his retirement from the Asbestos mines, James worked for 7 years as custodian at the Montgomery Elementary School. He cherished his time working at the school as he loved children and the children loved him. He had recently joined the American Legion in St. Albans VT, and was proud to be a member.
James enjoyed attending and having yards sales with Beverly, his greatest joy was meeting people and creating new friendships along the way, he had a special knack of remembering the names of everyone he met throughout the years, as well as the names of their parents, siblings, and children, where they lived and worked etc.
He is survived by his wife Beverly (Brooks)Poirier and their sons, Randy Poirier, Harvey Poirier and his wife Mary, Todd Poirier and his wife Lori, Grandchildren, Jesse, and Nicolas Poirier, along with many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Joseph Poirier and sisters; Anita Hammond and her husband Leonard, Elaine Rushford and her husband Arnold, Sister In-laws; Gyneth Lumbra and husband Roland, and Juanita Malone, survived by her husband Barney.
Friends and family are invited to James Life Celebration on Saturday February 12, 2022, to include visitation at 1:00 pm with a Memorial service to follow at 2:30 PM at the Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls, VT 05450. Interment will be held in the spring at East Berkshire Cemetery.
