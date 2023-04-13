The family of James Patrick Pyer, age 68, announces that he passed away peacefully, April 07, 2023, in Saint Albans . He was born in St. Albans, January 11, 1955 to George and Kathleen (Clark) Pyer. He graduated from BFA with the class of 1975. After graduation, he went into the U.S. Army, stationed in Korea. He also belonged to Task Force Saber in Iraq. Upon returning from the Army, Pat worked for Union Carbide for 15 years, and then Barry-Calebault for 20 years, retiring in 2012. Pat was a huge NASCAR fan. He also enjoyed watching his nephews play sports.
He is survived by two siblings, Robert Pyer (Judy) of Newport, NC and Martha Supernault (David) of Sheldon, VT. and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Bud and Kathleen, one brother, Michael Pyer.
A Remembrance Gathering and Interment with military honors will be held at a later date in Holy Cross Cemetery.
As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made in his name to Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans, VT 05478, or the Missisquoi Valley Union High School Football Team, 175 Thunderbird Dr., Swanton, VT 05488.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with his family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.