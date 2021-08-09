James MacArt

Swanton – James “Jim” MacArt a longtime area resident passed away Friday, August 6th, 2021, at the Northwestern Medical Center following a brief illness. His family was at his side.

A celebration of Jim’s life will be held on Thursday, August 19th, 2021, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at the Champlain Country Club, 581 St. Albans Road, Swanton, Vermont.

To view the complete obituary or offer a message of condolence, kindly go to www.healdfuneralhome.com.

