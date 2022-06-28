The family of James L. Hemond, age 72, announces that he passed away peacefully, June 25, 2022, in Saint Albans. He was born in St. Albans, January 18, 1950 to Bernard and Wyona E. (Abare) Hemond. James married Linda McCrea, March 16, 1985. Jim worked for Champlain Farms for over 30 years as their Master Electrician. He also worked at the University of Vermont for 25 years as the third shift technician. Jim enjoyed going for rides around the islands, and loved to ride on his zero turn mower. He loved to go to auctions and was a collector of many things.
He is survived by four children, Jamie Hemond of Clearwater, FL, Matthew McCrea (Nicole) of Sheldon, VT, Ashley Chamberlin (Zachary) of Cambridge, VT, and Justin Hemond of Georgia, VT; five grandchildren, Lincoln McCrea, Addison, Olivia, and Declan Chamberlin, and Trinity Hemond; and three siblings, Bernard Hemond (Linda) of Williston, VT, Dianne Steele (George) of Saint Albans, VT, and David Hemond (Sue) of Allentown, PA.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and one son, Joshua Hemond.
At Jim’s request, there will be no funeral services.
As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made in his name to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with his family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.