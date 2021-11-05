FAIRFIELD – James “Jimmy” A. Adams, age 86, passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at his home in Fairfield.
He was born in North Sutton, NH on August 22, 1935 to the late Leslie & Clara (Dunham) Adams.
Jimmy graduated from Enosburg Falls High School in 1953 and then enlisted with the U.S. Marines. After receiving his honorable discharge Jimmy met Janice (Elkins) and they were married on June 14, 1958. Jimmy worked several different jobs throughout his life, but his favorite was working as a jeweler. He attended Bowmen Technical School of Jewelry and Watch Repair, graduating in 1962. Jimmy owned and operated Adams Jewelry for a few years before, in his own words, going “belly up”. It turned out he was a better friend than a businessman and his work was mostly offered for little or no expense. Jimmy’s love for working in jewelry remained and he worked for Fremeau Jewelers for over 40 years.
After retirement, Jimmy couldn’t sit still for long. He started Green Machine Lawn Care and continued mowing lawns as he received cancer treatment. Jimmy also enjoyed golfing at Champlain and Enosburg Falls Country Clubs. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor, love of connecting with people, and his tireless work ethic.
Jimmy leaves behind his wife of 63 years, Janice Adams of Fairfield; their children, Victoria Adams Peden and her husband Thomas of St. Albans, James M. Adams of Fairfield, Michael A. Adams and his wife Debi of Fairfax, Brett C. Adams and his wife Linda Lee of Lutherville, MD, and Jeffrey Adams and his significant other Lori Barkyoumb of Georgia; four grandchildren, Eliza Adams and her significant other Robert Paradee, Corey Menard and his wife Heather, Gavin Adams, and Emma Adams; one great grandson, Dalton Paradee; his siblings, Sherman Adams of Fairfax, Florence “Flossie” Powers of Northport, FL, Mildred Carpenter of Fairfield, Leslie Adams of Pequea, PA, Muriel Lavoie of Johnson, Franklin “Cookie” & Mary Adams of Richford, and Priscilla & Arnold Haydu of Bethel, CT; and many nieces & nephews. In addition to his parents, Jimmy was predeceased by his siblings, Irene Adams, Eunice Blouin, and Carroll “Jed” Adams; and siblings-in-law, Jeanne Adams, Gene Powers, Calvin Carpenter, Richard Lavoie, and Leona Adams.
Jimmy’s Life Celebration will be held privately at St. Patrick Church in Fairfield. Interment will be held next spring in St. Isidore’s Cemetery in Montgomery.
For those who wish, contributions in Jimmy’s memory may be made to St. Patrick’s Church – Project Fund, P.O. Box 18, Fairfield, VT 05455 or UVMMC Pediatric Oncology, In honor of Brady Adams, c/o Julia Conner, 111 Colchester Ave., Smith 551, Burlington, VT 05401.
