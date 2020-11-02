FAIRFAX – James A. Field, a longtime area resident and former Fairfax Fire Chief, passed away early Friday, October 30, 2020, at his home with family by his side.
Jim was born at home in North Ferrisburgh on April 10, 1941, the son of the late Stanley and Grace (Kimball) Field. Jim was 79 years old.
On August 16, 1963, in North Ferrisburgh, he married Daisy Tracy, who survives him.
Jim was a member of the first graduating class at Vergennes Union High School and then worked as a mechanic, as well as Kennedy Brothers in Vergennes. In 1963, he became the youngest State Representative in the State of Vermont, where he served two terms. He was listed in the Who’s Who and Outstanding Young Men of Vermont. He was a 55-year member of the Friendship Lodge # 24, F&AM in Charlotte.
Jim moved to the St. Albans/Fairfax area in 1966 to open Maynard Auto Supply Store, retiring in 1999 as Manager. He was a 40+ year member and former Chief of the Fairfax Volunteer Fire Department, a member and former President of the Franklin County International Fire Fighters Association, Vermont State Firefighters Association and for many years the St. Albans Area Chamber of Commerce. For the past 13 years Jim has been a valuable attendant of the Heald Funeral Home family.
Jim is survived by his wife of 57 years, Daisy, as well as his very special daughter, Cheryl Field Twarog and husband, John, of Louisiana, and his special son, James A. Field II and wife, Julianne, of Pennsylvania. He was a proud grandfather to four grandchildren, Connor and Danielle Field, and Evan and Cam Twarog.
He is also survived by his sisters and their husbands, Helen and Dick Sheldon, Lois O’Brien and Kathy Stewart; brother, Stanley Field and his wife, Linda, many nieces and nephews, as well as a very special girl, Carolyn Stewart Stames, who he watched grow up.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Robert Field and wife, Floreda, and brothers-in-law, Pete O’Brien, and Walter Stewart.
Jim’s family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, Saint Albans, Vt.
A graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at the North Ferrisburgh Cemetery, Old Hollow Road, Ferrisburgh, with Fairfax Fire Department Chaplain, the Reverend Father Henry P. Furman officiating.
It was Jim’s wish that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Fairfax Fire Department, c/o James A. Field Fire Station, 15 Goodall Street, Fairfax, Vermont 05454.
To send Jim’s family a message of condolence or share a memory kindly go to his online guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
