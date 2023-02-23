James “Jack Malloy” passed away peacefully at his home at the age of 86 on February 21, 2023. Jack was born in Augusta Maine on May 6, 1936.
Jack was a self taught architectural designer who worked for several prestigious corporations across the country. Jack was an outgoing individual who loved to meet people and loved the company of others.
Jack loved to take walks and fish. His favorite pastime was watching his grandchildren play sports. Jack was an avid BFA fan as he took in as many soccer, hockey and lacrosse games as he could see.
Jack is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara. His children, Kelly (Chris) Pogoda of Averill Park, NY, Shawn (Lori) Malloy of Springfield, Kentucky, Timothy Malloy of Saratoga Springs, NY and Heather (Mark) Needleman of St Albans, Vermont, and his grandchildren, Jacob Pogoda, Matthew, Marissa, and Rachel Needleman, McKenna and Brennan Malloy.
He will be sorely missed by his family but we take solace in his memory. And, as Jack would say, “that’s that” what more can I do?
