SWANTON– James J. Minckler, age 93, passed away peacefully on September 18, 2022, at the St. Albans Health and Rehab Center.
He was born in Swanton on August 25, 1929. James is survived by his wife, Cecile of 70 years; son, David Minckler and his wife Heidi; daughter, Lorraine; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to James’ Life Celebration to include a graveside service at 10:00AM on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Riverside Cemetery in Swanton.
Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area's exclusive provider of Life Celebration events.
