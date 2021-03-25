James Featherstone

James Curtis Featherstone, 75, of Red Wing, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Marys Campus. He was born March 28, 1945, in Red Wing, to Curtis and Violet (Zibble) Featherstone. He graduated from Red Wing Central High School in 1963 and attended the School of Mines in Golden, Colorado. He served in the US Army until he was honorably discharged. On Sept. 11, 1981, he was united in marriage to Jean Allyn at Christ Episcopal Church. He worked for Hennepin County and also owned and operated Quality Supply for many years, designing custom cabinets and millwork. Jim was a member of the Red Wing Yacht Club and he enjoyed boating, golfing, going on family vacations and camping.
He is survived by his wife, Jean of Red Wing; two children, Derek Featherstone of Ellsworth and Kelsie Featherstone of Mesa, AZ; one sister, Susan Jablonski of Wacouta and four nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant niece.
A private family service will be held and burial will take place at Burnside Cemetery at a later date. Memorials preferred to the Red Wing Yacht Club, PO Box 546, Red Wing. Arrangements handled by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
