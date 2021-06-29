James Farley (Jim) Martin, 84, of Georgia, Vermont, passed away on June 23rd after a long battle with cancer.
Jim was born on December 8, 1936 to Helen and Francis Martin in Burlington, Vermont. He was a star athlete at Cathedral High School, where in his four years he amassed 13 letters, including four in his senior year when he played football, basketball, baseball and track. He was the first athlete in school history to earn four letters in one year. In that senior year, he won the state mile run. After graduating in 1954, he spent three years in the Army and traveled through Europe, stationed mostly in Heidelberg, Germany. He went on to study History at St. Michael’s College, graduating with a Bachelor’s in 1961 and then earning a Master’s in History from the University of Vermont in 1966.
Through graduate school, he coached football at Rice High School. After graduation, he began teaching Social Studies at Burlington High School and remained there for 30 years, retiring in 1995. In 1997, he was enshrined into the Rice High School Athletic Hall of Fame, joining his brother Bert.
Jim married Monique Renaud in 1967, and soon after, they had two boys, Michel (Mike) and David (Dave). They moved to Georgia in 1967 after buying a former sheep farm just outside of Georgia Plain on the Georgia Middle Road. For many years, as a hobby, he raised beef cattle, pigs, and sheep. In 1981, Jim and Monique built a new house there, using wood from the property. Jim coached his sons Little League Baseball team. He became President of the Georgia Town Beach Association.
After retiring in 1995, Jim continued to teach Drivers Education part-time. It was common for Jim to be recognized in public by his former students. As a new hobby in the mid 2000s, again taking advantage of the property, he began tapping trees for sap, eventually building a maple sugaring operation involving 2,500 trees.
In late 2011, he was diagnosed with mesothelioma and began what would become an almost 10 year battle. Until the last two years, he was able to run his sugaring operation. Right up to his final few weeks, he would enjoy getting out to Rice High School sports events, especially if any of the Messineos (Jake, Alex, Elizabeth, Owen, and Bella) were playing. Jim embraced his surrogate grandfather role with the Messineos after his brother Bert passed away. He became close with Chris and Jill, Bert’s daughter.
Jim previously lost Monique, and his brothers Francis (“Pep”) and Robert (“Bert”). He is survived by his sons, his sister Mary (“Tess”), his brother Charles (“Chuck”), his brother John (“Jake”), his sister Patricia (“Pat”), and his sister Colleen.
A burial service will take place at the Georgia Plain Cemetery in Georgia, Vermont on Sunday, July 25th at noon. All are welcome. Dress is casual. The short service will be followed by a reception in the Hall next to the cemetery.
