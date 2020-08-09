FAIRFAX – James F. Nelson, 73, died Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the UVM Medical Center.
Jim was born on September 11, 1946 and grew up in St. Albans. He graduated from BFA in 1964. Jim joined the US Navy in 1964, served in Vietnam on USS Carbonero SS 337 1967 — 68, and was Honorably Discharged in 1970. After he returned home he lived in Milton, where he raised his two sons, Jeremiah and Jamie. He loved and lived for his kids, grandkids, friends and family. He loved to hunt and fish, spend time on his land, ride Harleys, and be with his loved ones.
We would like to invite everyone who wishes to attend and pay their respects to meet at Minors Funeral Home on August 23, 2020 at 1 p.m. We will form a procession and bring him to his final resting place at his land in Fairfax. If you have a motorcycle, please ride it in Jim’s honor. We will be having a wake at “the land,” and the funeral immediately after. Jim will receive military honors and have a graveside service. If you cannot meet at the funeral home please feel free to meet us at the land. A reception will be held at Jim’s house in St. George immediately following.
You can send flowers to Minors or donate to the GoFundMe: Help the boys with funeral expenses for “Jimdad.”
