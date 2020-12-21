BURLINGTON, VT. – On December 15, 2020, James Emery Gamache, age 90, wrote the final chapter of his life and joined his loving and cherished friend Theresa for eternity.
He was born July 9, 1930 in Burlington, Vt., to Theodore and Fernande Gamache, where he planted deep roots in the communities of Burlington and Winooski. He was a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, friend and neighbor to many, and his parting has created a huge void in our lives. He was one of the last remaining original residents of his neighborhood, living independently for 65 years in the same house he shared with Theresa.
From his teens, he worked part-time as a projectionist for several movie theaters around the city. While working at the State Theater in downtown Burlington, he met the love of his life Theresa Handy. They courted for three months, then married on February 5, 1955 and started their 65-year journey together. They bought their first and only home in Burlington, and shortly after the two of them created a family with seven children. Dad was a hard-working provider who cared deeply for his family.
After serving in the United States Air Force during the Korean War, he returned home and attended trade school and learned to become a professional butcher. He worked that trade for 30 years, and was especially fond of his years working for Merle Wood at the Country Store in Winooski. For those that remember, he prepared the cuts of meat for Merle to present live in the evening on WCAX. He finished his working career at General Electric as a machinist, but in retirement he worked part time with his dear friend Dan Girard doing property maintenance. His joys in life were boating with Theresa by his side, big family dinners and BBQ’s, being a handyman fixing things, and hanging out with his brother Paul and reminiscing about their adventurous childhood.
James is survived by four daughters, Victoria (Marc) Scichitano of Hawaii, Debra (Terrence) Case of Florida, Kimberly (Scott) Gamache of Vermont and Virginia (Bruce) Righi of Vermont and three sons, James Gamache of Texas, Theodore (Elizabeth) Gamache of Vermont, and Paul (Summer Dwyer) Gamache of Hawaii. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren Emily (David) Bradbury, Tyler Case (Joe), Teddy (Taylor) Gamache, Adam (Griselda) Scichitano, Heather Gamache, Mike Gamache, Amanda Scichitano, Matt (Erin) Gamache, Ashley Gamache, Alysa Gamache, Alex Gamache, Gaby (Jordan) Gamache, Robert Gamache and Emery Gamache. As well as 10 great-grandchildren, Case, Will, Dominic, Aubrey, Noah, Chase, Emery, Morgan, McKenzie and Gianna.
James was predeceased by his wife Theresa, brothers Paul (Celey) Gamache, Dick Gamache, Clem (Barbara) Gamache, sisters Theresa Payea, Claire (Bill) Burdick and Rena (John) Aussant and Annette Gamache. In-laws Peter Handy, Waldo Aguiar, Elizabeth and John Finnegan. He is survived by his brother Jerry (Mary) Gamache, and sister Andrea (Skip) Irish, sisters-in-law Sue Gamache and Marianna Gamache, brother in-law Gary Payea and in-laws Anita Aguiar, Percy (Arnold) Brassard, Bernadette (Jim) Caffery, Mary Farrell, brothers-in-law Joseph Handy, Raymond Handy, Tony Handy and Michael Handy and numerous nieces and nephews.
The Gamache family would like to extend our deepest thanks to the staff of UVM Medical Center and Birchwood Terrace Rehab and Healthcare Center for keeping Dad comfortable in his final days. Your warm, caring professionalism was comforting to all of us. Thank you.
Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Road, Burlington VT. Please visit www.readfuneral.com to place on-line condolences.
