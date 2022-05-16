It was Friday, May 6, 2022, when James Edward Barber, age 72, of Georgia, Vermont, passed away in Northwest Medical Center after many years of illness. He was the only child of Vernon and Florence (Thibault) Barber and lived most of his life in Burlington, Vermont.
Jim worked for 35 years at the Medical Center in Burlington as a lab assistant. He enjoyed his time with his fellow JayCees and liked chatting with a few friends from childhood who kept in touch with him. He was a fan of science fiction books and movies and enjoyed various TV programs such as Jeopardy! and Mythbusters. Jim struggled with understanding people and social situations but was always kind and thought the best of everyone.
He will be very much missed by his wife, Claudia, his son, Jamieson, and cousins in Vermont and Massachusetts.
There are no services but anyone wishing to make a donation in his honor should send it to the Organization for Autism Research in Arlington, Virginia.
Honored to be serving the Barber family is Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
