FLETCHER – James Colt Richards was sadly let into the Beautiful Fields of Wild Flowers and Sun on Saturday, September 12, 2020, the day of his birth.
James is survived by his parents, Lewis and Amanda (Hall) Richards; his brother Aiden and his sister Mandy all of Fletcher; his grandparents, David and Jane Richards of Colchester and Frank and Julie Hall of Fletcher; his great grandmothers, Elizabeth Pickering of Brushton, N.Y.; his aunts and uncles, Casey McNally and her husband, Tyler and their sons, Klayton and Kalvin of Swanton, Doug Hall and his wife Mara and their daughter Eliza of Fletcher, and Kayla Richards of Raleigh, N.C., as well as several other uncles, aunts and cousins.
Funeral Services and burial will be private.
