SWANTON - James C. Mumley, a beloved family man, dedicated educator, and sports enthusiast peacefully passed away on August 29, 2023, at the age of 85.
Jim was born on July 25, 1938 in St. Albans to the late Clarence & Mary (Walker) Mumley.
Throughout his life, Jim was a pillar of the education community, dedicating 38 years to shaping young minds as a teacher and later as a respected principal. His passion for teaching was evident in his commitment and unwavering dedication to his students. Jim was known for his charismatic personality, infectious sense of humor, and lightning-fast wit, which brought joy and laughter to all those around him.
On November 30, 1969, Jim found his lifelong dance partner and soulmate, Colleen Mumley. Drawn to his sense of humor and impressive dance moves, their union was a match made in heaven. They owned and operated J.M. Hazen Frog Company in Alburgh, where they would sell frogs for medical research. Together, they built a beautiful life filled with love, laughter, and cherished memories.
Outside the classroom, Jim had a deep love for sports. He spent countless hours coaching baseball and basketball, positively impacting the lives of numerous young athletes. Whether playing competitive baseball, golfing on sunny weekends, or participating in friendly bowling matches, Jim approached every sport with enthusiasm and a competitive spirit.
Traveling was one of Jim’s greatest joys in life. Exploring various corners of the world, he particularly relished his adventures on cruises through the Mediterranean, Caribbean, and Alaska. After retirement, Jim and Colleen spent some time in Florida during the winters.
Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife, Colleen Collins Mumley; their children, Cullen Mumley and his fiancé Mel, Kyle Mumley and his wife Darcie, and Tyler Mumley and his wife Ani; grandchildren, Logan, Bran, Bowen, Fletcher, and Mia; his sister, Sharon Boyce; siblings-in-law, Beverly Mumley, Lois Mumley, Michael Collins and his wife Carol, Charlotte Engelhard, Vivian Patno and her husband Lee, and James Collins and his wife Susan; many nieces & nephews and countless former students and close friends. Jim is now reunited in heaven with his beloved daughter, Katie Marie Mumley; and his best friend and brother, Billy Mumley. In addition to his daughter, and brother, Jim was predeceased by his parents, Clarence & Mary Mumley; and brothers, Robert and Richard Mumley.
Friends and family are invited to Jim’s life celebration to include a visitation on Saturday, September 2, 2023 from 4-:700 PM at the Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton, VT.
For those who wish, contributions in Jim’s memory may be made to the University of Vermont Children’s Hospital, 111 Colchester Avenue, Burlington, VT 05401.
Condolences, photos, and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
